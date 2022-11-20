Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $89.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

