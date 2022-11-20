Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of Seneca Foods worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Seneca Foods Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

