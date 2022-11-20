Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,217 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $130,508.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,164.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock worth $2,434,206. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 2.7 %

CVLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

CVLG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

