Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PDM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.