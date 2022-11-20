Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

