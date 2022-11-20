Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

