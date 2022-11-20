Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.26 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

