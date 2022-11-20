Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,928 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

