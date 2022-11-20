British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

