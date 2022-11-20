Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $296.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

