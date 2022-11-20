Atria Investments LLC Invests $4.04 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

