Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

