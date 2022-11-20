Atria Investments LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

