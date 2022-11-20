Atria Investments LLC Sells 34,761 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

