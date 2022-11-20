Atria Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

