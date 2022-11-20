AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

