Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,127 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.