Atria Investments LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

