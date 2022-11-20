Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

