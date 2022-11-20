Atria Investments LLC Buys 777 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $325.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.