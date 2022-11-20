Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,394 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

