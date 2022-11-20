Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

