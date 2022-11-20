Atria Investments LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.