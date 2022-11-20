Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 255,903 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $110,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

