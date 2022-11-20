Deutsche Bank AG Sells 192,425 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,425 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Infosys worth $110,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $57,853,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 620,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Down 0.1 %

Infosys stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.