Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $107,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

SYK opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

