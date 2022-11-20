Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 92,461 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Waste Connections worth $97,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 473.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.