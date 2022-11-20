Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $98,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $98.01 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

