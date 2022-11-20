Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $99,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. American Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $317.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.93.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

