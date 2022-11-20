Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,890 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.72% of Healthpeak Properties worth $101,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 46.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

