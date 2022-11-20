Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,646 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Fiserv worth $102,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $371,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

FISV stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

