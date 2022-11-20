International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $103,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

IFF stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

