Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 91,926 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Ferrari worth $104,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.