Deutsche Bank AG Has $105.79 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $105,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.70. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.