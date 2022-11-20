Deutsche Bank AG Has $113.07 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,124 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Garmin were worth $113,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

