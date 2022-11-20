Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $117,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $242,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

