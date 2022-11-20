Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.98% of Masco worth $112,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after acquiring an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

Masco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

