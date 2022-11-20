Deutsche Bank AG Sells 935 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Travelers Companies worth $116,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

TRV stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

