Deutsche Bank AG Sells 73,145 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of AMETEK worth $122,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

