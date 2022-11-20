47,794 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.