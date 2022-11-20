Deutsche Bank AG Sells 207,583 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,583 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Tyson Foods worth $124,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $65.52 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

