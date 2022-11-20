Deutsche Bank AG Sells 36,436 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Dollar Tree worth $129,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $163.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.