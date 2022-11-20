39,810 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BGNE stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

