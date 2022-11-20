Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,101 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $127,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

