Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 23rd

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $47.55 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.