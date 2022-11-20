Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 23rd

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.
Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
NYSE HOG opened at $47.55 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
