United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $345.70 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $386.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.43.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.55.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

