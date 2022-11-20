Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.98% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $194,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after buying an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period.

AXTA stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

