Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 42,705 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of National Grid worth $28,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. ACG Wealth bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

