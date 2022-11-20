TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4,519.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $620.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

