Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 80,330 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3,860.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,330 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

